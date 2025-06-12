New Big Money Means Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: WERN) is -23.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.02 and a high of $42.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WERN stock was last observed hovering at around $28.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7%.

Currently trading at $27.46, the stock is 2.04% and 0.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -2.49% at the moment leaves the stock -19.17% off its SMA200. WERN registered -24.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.2558 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.97065.

The stock witnessed a -2.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.01%, and is 1.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN) has around 12896 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $2.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 96.42 and Fwd P/E is 20.82. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.29% and -35.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.84%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.96% this year

347.0 institutions hold shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN), with institutional investors hold 103.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.92M, and float is at 58.78M with Short Float at 7.83%. Institutions hold 98.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 10.14 million shares valued at $363.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.1701 of the WERN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 6.95 million shares valued at $248.97 million to account for 11.0813 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 3.87 million shares representing 6.1761 and valued at over $138.76 million, while VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC holds 5.8913 of the shares totaling 3.69 million with a market value of $132.36 million.