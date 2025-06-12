rts logo

New Big Money Means Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) is -17.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.74 and a high of $46.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XENE stock was last observed hovering at around $32.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $32.26, the stock is 6.12% and -1.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -15.05% off its SMA200. XENE registered -14.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.7568 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.974827.

The stock witnessed a -10.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.08%, and is 5.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) has around 327 employees, a market worth around $2.48B and $7.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3352.61%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.64% and -29.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.35%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.46% this year

286.0 institutions hold shares in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE), with institutional investors hold 104.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.59M, and float is at 74.39M with Short Float at 4.53%. Institutions hold 103.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 6.77 million shares valued at $263.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.7139 of the XENE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with 5.67 million shares valued at $220.94 million to account for 7.2957 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 4.42 million shares representing 5.69 and valued at over $172.32 million, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 4.9288 of the shares totaling 3.83 million with a market value of $149.26 million.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GANNON STEVEN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GANNON STEVEN sold 3 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 ’25 at a price of $30.48 per share for a total of $91.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7141.0 shares.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 24 ’25 that MORTIMER IAN (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold a total of 22,468 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 24 ’25 and was made at $40.20 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31302.0 shares of the XENE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27 ’25, MORTIMER IAN (PRESIDENT & CEO) disposed off 16,315 shares at an average price of $40.50 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 31,302 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE).

