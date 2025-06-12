NextNav Inc (NN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN) is -18.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.47 and a high of $18.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44%.

Currently trading at $12.67, the stock is 0.45% and 1.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 3.56% at the moment leaves the stock 6.01% off its SMA200. NN registered 70.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.4462 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.95225.

The stock witnessed a -0.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.37%, and is 7.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

NextNav Inc (NN) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $1.68B and $6.16M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2091.01%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.83% and -31.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.09%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.60% this year

234.0 institutions hold shares in NextNav Inc (NN), with institutional investors hold 82.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.28M, and float is at 60.89M with Short Float at 26.39%. Institutions hold 54.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with over 14.18 million shares valued at $114.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.3063 of the NN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with 8.19 million shares valued at $66.41 million to account for 7.108 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 4.74 million shares representing 4.1107 and valued at over $38.41 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 2.5515 of the shares totaling 2.94 million with a market value of $23.84 million.

NextNav Inc (NN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gates Christian D., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Gates Christian D. sold 1,252 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $12.90 per share for a total of $16150.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.84 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13 ’25, Raghupathy Arun (Officer) Proposed Sale 1,158 shares at an average price of $12.42 for $14378.0. The insider now directly holds shares of NextNav Inc (NN).