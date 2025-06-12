Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ: NTRS) is 5.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.68 and a high of $114.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTRS stock was last observed hovering at around $109.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.47%.

Currently trading at $108.44, the stock is 1.10% and 9.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock 7.45% off its SMA200. NTRS registered 31.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $98.847 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $100.9187.

The stock witnessed a 2.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.39%, and is 2.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.23% over the week and 1.19% over the month.

Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) has around 23300 employees, a market worth around $21.10B and $15.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.12 and Fwd P/E is 12.69. Profit margin for the company is 13.88%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.10% and -5.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.87%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.15% this year

1105.0 institutions hold shares in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS), with institutional investors hold 87.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 194.54M, and float is at 191.21M with Short Float at 3.41%. Institutions hold 87.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 22.95 million shares valued at $1.93 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.2896 of the NTRS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 16.64 million shares valued at $1.4 billion to account for 8.1871 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 15.54 million shares representing 7.6454 and valued at over $1.31 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.3315 of the shares totaling 8.81 million with a market value of $746.08 million.

Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hallinan Aengus, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Hallinan Aengus sold 5 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $104.84 per share for a total of $528.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11807.0 shares.

Northern Trust Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 ’25 that Fox David W Jr (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,076 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 ’25 and was made at $105.55 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13999.0 shares of the NTRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, Conway Kelley (Executive Vice President) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $105.28 for $52640.0. The insider now directly holds 12,213 shares of Northern Trust Corp (NTRS).