Novartis AG ADR (NVS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Novartis AG ADR (NYSE: NVS) is 21.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $96.06 and a high of $120.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVS stock was last observed hovering at around $118.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51%.

Currently trading at $118.07, the stock is 3.68% and 6.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 8.20% off its SMA200. NVS registered 12.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $111.3196 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $109.125.

The stock witnessed a 8.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.68%, and is 0.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.38% over the week and 1.16% over the month.

Novartis AG ADR (NVS) has around 75883 employees, a market worth around $224.05B and $51.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.48 and Fwd P/E is 13.21. Profit margin for the company is 24.86%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.91% and -2.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.88%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.99% this year

1528.0 institutions hold shares in Novartis AG ADR (NVS), with institutional investors hold 7.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.96B, and float is at 1.90B with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 7.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DODGE & COX with over 12.24 million shares valued at $1.3 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 0.6019 of the NVS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with 12.18 million shares valued at $1.3 billion to account for 0.5991 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 7.42 million shares representing 0.3648 and valued at over $789.58 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 0.3644 of the shares totaling 7.41 million with a market value of $788.63 million.

Novartis AG ADR (NVS) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12 ’24, Kowalski Robert William (Officer) Proposed Sale 6,566 shares at an average price of $111.72 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Novartis AG ADR (NVS).