Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Nvni Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NVNI) is -84.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $12.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVNI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.39, the stock is 1.39% and 22.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing 7.28% at the moment leaves the stock -69.65% off its SMA200. NVNI registered -68.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.31556 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.267535.

The stock witnessed a -18.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.91%, and is 12.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI) has around 618 employees, a market worth around $13.34M and $35.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.37%. Distance from 52-week low is 167.50% and -96.83% from its 52-week high.

The shares outstanding are 34.55M, and float is at 15.04M with Short Float at 30.18%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT FINANCIAL LP with over 34786.0 shares valued at $36000.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.1507 of the NVNI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SOLTIS INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC with 30000.0 shares valued at $31200.0 to account for 0.1299 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. which holds 17780.0 shares representing 0.077 and valued at over $18491.0, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 0.0531 of the shares totaling 12252.0 with a market value of $12742.0.

