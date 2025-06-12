Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) is -37.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $1.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONCY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $0.57, the stock is 38.80% and 16.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.58 million and changing 34.10% at the moment leaves the stock -28.30% off its SMA200. ONCY registered -45.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4934 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.79865.

The stock witnessed a 6.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.11%, and is 68.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.73% over the week and 9.35% over the month.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $50.86M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 75.75% and -62.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-453.37%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.14% this year

53.0 institutions hold shares in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY), with institutional investors hold 1.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.42M, and float is at 85.97M with Short Float at 2.60%. Institutions hold 1.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 0.2 million shares valued at $0.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.2607 of the ONCY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SEEDS INVESTOR LLC with 0.19 million shares valued at $0.19 million to account for 0.2496 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 0.14 million shares representing 0.182 and valued at over $0.14 million, while CITADEL ADVISORS LLC holds 0.1802 of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $0.14 million.