P10 Inc (PX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

P10 Inc (NYSE: PX) is -21.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.88 and a high of $14.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $9.87, the stock is -9.84% and -10.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -16.48% off its SMA200. PX registered 21.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.9992 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.8169.

The stock witnessed a -17.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.65%, and is -4.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.09% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

P10 Inc (PX) has around 267 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $298.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.26 and Fwd P/E is 9.28. Profit margin for the company is 6.11%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.25% and -30.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.56%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.30% this year

179.0 institutions hold shares in P10 Inc (PX), with institutional investors hold 77.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.82M, and float is at 56.96M with Short Float at 4.99%. Institutions hold 62.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 7.77 million shares valued at $65.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.9144 of the PX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 4.37 million shares valued at $37.06 million to account for 3.8892 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAZ INVESTMENTS LP which holds 4.25 million shares representing 3.783 and valued at over $36.05 million, while FMR LLC holds 2.3019 of the shares totaling 2.59 million with a market value of $21.93 million.

P10 Inc (PX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sarsfield Luke A. III,. SEC filings show that Sarsfield Luke A. III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 ’25 at a price of $9.87 per share for a total of $49350.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

P10 Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 ’25 that HOOD MARK C bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 ’25 and was made at $9.81 per share for $49050.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87735.0 shares of the PX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19 ’25, Jon I. Madorsky Revocable Trus () disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 495,574 shares of P10 Inc (PX).