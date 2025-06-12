Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Papa John’s International, Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) is 26.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.16 and a high of $60.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PZZA stock was last observed hovering at around $48.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.59%.

Currently trading at $51.79, the stock is 15.97% and 33.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.27 million and changing 7.45% at the moment leaves the stock 15.94% off its SMA200. PZZA registered 10.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.7832 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.67005.

The stock witnessed a 26.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.78%, and is 9.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA) has around 11400 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $2.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.94 and Fwd P/E is 23.01. Profit margin for the company is 3.77%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.72% and -14.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.06%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.87% this year

359.0 institutions hold shares in Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA), with institutional investors hold 120.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.73M, and float is at 32.10M with Short Float at 11.61%. Institutions hold 118.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 5.16 million shares valued at $242.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.7695 of the PZZA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 3.85 million shares valued at $180.71 million to account for 11.7521 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. which holds 3.02 million shares representing 9.2242 and valued at over $141.84 million, while EARNEST PARTNERS LLC holds 6.6329 of the shares totaling 2.17 million with a market value of $101.99 million.

Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Coleman Christopher L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Coleman Christopher L. bought 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 ’24 at a price of $44.75 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35069.0 shares.