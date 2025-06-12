Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) Volatility At 3.08%, Should You Add A Position?

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) is 44.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.86 and a high of $27.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PARR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22%.

Currently trading at $23.61, the stock is 10.55% and 36.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 5.45% at the moment leaves the stock 38.97% off its SMA200. PARR registered -6.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.2726 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.9888.

The stock witnessed a 28.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.17%, and is 12.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) has around 1787 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $7.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.00. Profit margin for the company is -0.77%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.07% and -13.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.26%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.46% this year

311.0 institutions hold shares in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR), with institutional investors hold 103.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.31M, and float is at 48.91M with Short Float at 8.95%. Institutions hold 100.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 8.37 million shares valued at $211.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.62 of the PARR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 5.19 million shares valued at $131.04 million to account for 9.0671 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 3.13 million shares representing 5.4735 and valued at over $79.11 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 3.7334 of the shares totaling 2.14 million with a market value of $53.96 million.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) Insider Activity

Par Pacific Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 ’24 that Monteleone William (President and CEO) sold a total of 26,507 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 ’24 and was made at $15.81 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the PARR stock.

