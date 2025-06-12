Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is 1.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.13 and a high of $43.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBA stock was last observed hovering at around $37.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $37.55, the stock is -0.00% and -0.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -3.81% off its SMA200. PBA registered 1.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.8154 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.0362.

The stock witnessed a 1.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.05%, and is -0.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.54% over the week and 0.60% over the month.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) has around 2997 employees, a market worth around $21.81B and $5.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.08 and Fwd P/E is 16.45. Profit margin for the company is 22.36%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.02% and -13.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.21%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.85% this year

710.0 institutions hold shares in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA), with institutional investors hold 63.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 581.00M, and float is at 580.50M with Short Float at 0.71%. Institutions hold 63.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with over 47.7 million shares valued at $1.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.2245 of the PBA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with 25.38 million shares valued at $941.81 million to account for 4.3762 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 22.44 million shares representing 3.8698 and valued at over $832.25 million, while CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. holds 2.7197 of the shares totaling 15.77 million with a market value of $584.9 million.