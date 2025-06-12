Personalis Inc (PSNL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is 1.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.13 and a high of $7.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSNL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $5.86, the stock is 18.04% and 37.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 5.97% at the moment leaves the stock 25.27% off its SMA200. PSNL registered 334.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2487 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.6778.

The stock witnessed a 14.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.40%, and is 13.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Personalis Inc (PSNL) has around 229 employees, a market worth around $517.59M and $85.69M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -98.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 416.30% and -18.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 30.93% this year

143.0 institutions hold shares in Personalis Inc (PSNL), with institutional investors hold 67.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.32M, and float is at 52.74M with Short Float at 7.35%. Institutions hold 46.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with over 6.36 million shares valued at $7.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.1422 of the PSNL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 3.29 million shares valued at $3.85 million to account for 6.2833 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 1.9 million shares representing 3.6343 and valued at over $2.23 million, while ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC holds 2.0192 of the shares totaling 1.06 million with a market value of $1.24 million.

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tachibana Aaron, the company’s CFO AND COO. SEC filings show that Tachibana Aaron sold 1,291 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $4.95 per share for a total of $6390.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Personalis Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 ’25 that Moore Stephen Michael (SVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 1,675 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 ’25 and was made at $4.95 per share for $8291.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64200.0 shares of the PSNL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16 ’25, Chen Richard (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND EVP) disposed off 910 shares at an average price of $4.95 for $4504.0. The insider now directly holds 124,957 shares of Personalis Inc (PSNL).