Prudential plc ADR (PUK) Volatility At 1.03%, Should You Add A Position?

Prudential plc ADR (NYSE: PUK) is 52.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.39 and a high of $24.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PUK stock was last observed hovering at around $23.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52%.

Currently trading at $24.31, the stock is 5.00% and 11.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 31.99% off its SMA200. PUK registered 30.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.838 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.41795.

The stock witnessed a 6.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.44%, and is 4.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.03% over the week and 1.02% over the month.

Prudential plc ADR (PUK) has around 15412 employees, a market worth around $31.40B and $16.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.61 and Fwd P/E is 10.47. Profit margin for the company is 13.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.94% and 1.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.54%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.99% this year

229.0 institutions hold shares in Prudential plc ADR (PUK), with institutional investors hold 2.22% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 2.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 2.73 million shares valued at $49.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.1991 of the PUK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with 3.02 million shares valued at $55.42 million to account for 0.1104 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 2.88 million shares representing 0.1051 and valued at over $52.76 million, while ROYAL BANK OF CANADA holds 0.0876 of the shares totaling 2.4 million with a market value of $43.95 million.