Republic Services, Inc (RSG) Volatility At 0.68%, Should You Add A Position?

Republic Services, Inc (NYSE: RSG) is 23.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $185.07 and a high of $258.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RSG stock was last observed hovering at around $247.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $248.24, the stock is -1.31% and 0.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 11.92% off its SMA200. RSG registered 32.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $246.8764 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $221.80376.

The stock witnessed a 2.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.64%, and is -2.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.68% over the week and 0.94% over the month.

Republic Services, Inc (RSG) has around 42000 employees, a market worth around $77.57B and $16.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.43 and Fwd P/E is 32.49. Profit margin for the company is 12.88%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.13% and -4.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.43%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.63% this year

1768.0 institutions hold shares in Republic Services, Inc (RSG), with institutional investors hold 97.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 312.00M, and float is at 202.06M with Short Float at 1.47%. Institutions hold 96.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 18.36 million shares valued at $3.57 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.8289 of the RSG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 17.88 million shares valued at $3.48 billion to account for 5.6793 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 9.4 million shares representing 2.9844 and valued at over $1.83 billion, while CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS holds 2.5208 of the shares totaling 7.94 million with a market value of $1.54 billion.

Republic Services, Inc (RSG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carlsen Elyse, the company’s CAO. SEC filings show that Carlsen Elyse sold 235 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 ’25 at a price of $253.17 per share for a total of $59495.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 585.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, Richardson Larson (SVP Operations) disposed off 2,200 shares at an average price of $239.07 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 1,776 shares of Republic Services, Inc (RSG).