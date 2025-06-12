Ross Stores, Inc (ROST) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is -9.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.36 and a high of $163.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROST stock was last observed hovering at around $140.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.69%.

Currently trading at $136.39, the stock is -5.93% and -3.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.64 million and changing -2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -5.35% off its SMA200. ROST registered -5.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $141.1628 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $144.09406.

The stock witnessed a -8.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.80%, and is -4.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Ross Stores, Inc (ROST) has around 107000 employees, a market worth around $44.85B and $21.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.57 and Fwd P/E is 20.15. Profit margin for the company is 9.79%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.47% and -16.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.17%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.82% this year

1440.0 institutions hold shares in Ross Stores, Inc (ROST), with institutional investors hold 96.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 327.38M, and float is at 321.64M with Short Float at 1.65%. Institutions hold 94.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 29.28 million shares valued at $4.26 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.8892 of the ROST Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 24.92 million shares valued at $3.62 billion to account for 7.5662 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 15.9 million shares representing 4.8282 and valued at over $2.31 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.2713 of the shares totaling 14.07 million with a market value of $2.04 billion.

Ross Stores, Inc (ROST) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BALMUTH MICHAEL, the company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that BALMUTH MICHAEL sold 11,261 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 02 ’25 at a price of $131.60 per share for a total of $1.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59790.0 shares.

Ross Stores, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 02 ’25 that Sykes Karen (PRESIDENT, CMO DD’S DISCOUNTS) sold a total of 5,036 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 02 ’25 and was made at $130.48 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ROST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31 ’25, Fleming Karen (PRES, CMO ROSS DRESS FOR LESS) disposed off 5,270 shares at an average price of $127.70 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 93,126 shares of Ross Stores, Inc (ROST).