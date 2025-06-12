Sezzle Inc (SEZL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Sezzle Inc (NASDAQ: SEZL) is 207.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.50 and a high of $134.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEZL stock was last observed hovering at around $122.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.37%.

Currently trading at $131.20, the stock is 19.01% and 78.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 6.81% at the moment leaves the stock 165.94% off its SMA200. SEZL registered 819.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 117.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.3015 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.334095.

The stock witnessed a 51.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 231.68%, and is 9.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Sezzle Inc (SEZL) has around 408 employees, a market worth around $4.37B and $329.06M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.34 and Fwd P/E is 31.16. Profit margin for the company is 32.42%. Distance from 52-week low is 1040.70% and -2.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (54.31%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 75.77% this year

199.0 institutions hold shares in Sezzle Inc (SEZL), with institutional investors hold 58.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.97M, and float is at 16.67M with Short Float at 17.97%. Institutions hold 27.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 0.17 million shares valued at $15.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.0285 of the SEZL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 0.13 million shares valued at $11.54 million to account for 2.3111 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 95609.0 shares representing 1.6891 and valued at over $8.43 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 1.2407 of the shares totaling 70228.0 with a market value of $6.2 million.

Sezzle Inc (SEZL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sabzivand Amin, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Sabzivand Amin sold 1,684 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 ’25 at a price of $124.67 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05 ’25, Sabzivand Amin (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 7,316 shares at an average price of $124.89 for $0.91 million. The insider now directly holds 244,074 shares of Sezzle Inc (SEZL).