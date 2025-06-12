Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) is 5.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $291.77 and a high of $400.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHW stock was last observed hovering at around $360.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.6%.

Currently trading at $357.13, the stock is -0.13% and 2.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -0.79% off its SMA200. SHW registered 22.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $347.8282 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $359.9716.

The stock witnessed a -0.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.09%, and is -1.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.74% over the week and 1.15% over the month.

Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) has around 63890 employees, a market worth around $89.50B and $23.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.79 and Fwd P/E is 26.87. Profit margin for the company is 11.63%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.40% and -10.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.81%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.13% this year

2196.0 institutions hold shares in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW), with institutional investors hold 88.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 250.60M, and float is at 232.85M with Short Float at 1.95%. Institutions hold 82.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 21.89 million shares valued at $6.53 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.7218 of the SHW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 16.97 million shares valued at $5.07 billion to account for 6.7619 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 10.09 million shares representing 4.0191 and valued at over $3.01 billion, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 2.9592 of the shares totaling 7.43 million with a market value of $2.22 billion.

Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rea Todd D, the company’s President, Consumer Brands Grp. SEC filings show that Rea Todd D sold 4,223 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 ’25 at a price of $359.16 per share for a total of $1.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9329.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27 ’25, Davie Colin M. (Pres. & GM, Glob. Supply Chain) disposed off 2,799 shares at an average price of $360.30 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 5,365 shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW).