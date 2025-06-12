rts logo

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) is -6.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.36 and a high of $46.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SQM stock was last observed hovering at around $34.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $34.00, the stock is 3.06% and -0.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock -10.69% off its SMA200. SQM registered -25.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.3234 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.0688.

The stock witnessed a -5.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.70%, and is 6.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.09% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) has around 8344 employees, a market worth around $4.86B and $4.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.11 and Fwd P/E is 10.84. Profit margin for the company is 13.45%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.80% and -26.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.64%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 265.15% this year

369.0 institutions hold shares in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM), with institutional investors hold 31.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.82M, and float is at 141.91M with Short Float at 5.99%. Institutions hold 31.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC with over 2.43 million shares valued at $98.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.8497 of the SQM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with 2.22 million shares valued at $90.36 million to account for 0.7764 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 1.94 million shares representing 0.6793 and valued at over $79.06 million, while LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC holds 0.6714 of the shares totaling 1.92 million with a market value of $78.15 million.

