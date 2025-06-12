Symbotic Inc (SYM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) is 21.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.32 and a high of $41.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYM stock was last observed hovering at around $28.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57%.

Currently trading at $28.80, the stock is -0.18% and 17.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 12.14% off its SMA200. SYM registered -21.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.4285 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.68115.

The stock witnessed a 10.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.89%, and is -3.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Symbotic Inc (SYM) has around 1650 employees, a market worth around $16.98B and $2.08B in sales. Fwd P/E is 64.13. Profit margin for the company is -0.34%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.49% and -31.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.09%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 75.06% this year

312.0 institutions hold shares in Symbotic Inc (SYM), with institutional investors hold 100.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.38M, and float is at 43.85M with Short Float at 36.44%. Institutions hold 84.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. with over 39.83 million shares valued at $1.4 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 38.6293 of the SYM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with 10.66 million shares valued at $374.84 million to account for 10.3408 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SVF SPONSOR III (DE) LLC which holds 9.09 million shares representing 8.817 and valued at over $319.6 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 3.0795 of the shares totaling 3.17 million with a market value of $111.63 million.

Symbotic Inc (SYM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KRASNOW TODD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KRASNOW TODD sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $30.63 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Symbotic Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 ’25 that Rus Daniela L (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 ’25 and was made at $30.00 per share for $30000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27435.0 shares of the SYM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27 ’25, Saintil Merline (Director) disposed off 609 shares at an average price of $29.69 for $18081.0. The insider now directly holds 78,013 shares of Symbotic Inc (SYM).