Synopsys, Inc (SNPS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Synopsys, Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS) is 3.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $365.74 and a high of $624.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNPS stock was last observed hovering at around $504.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.67%.

Currently trading at $500.73, the stock is 1.67% and 8.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 1.50% off its SMA200. SNPS registered -12.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $461.3048 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $493.32675.

The stock witnessed a -0.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.79%, and is 5.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.23% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Synopsys, Inc (SNPS) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $77.69B and $6.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.06 and Fwd P/E is 29.74. Profit margin for the company is 34.88%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.91% and -19.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.56%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.66% this year

1927.0 institutions hold shares in Synopsys, Inc (SNPS), with institutional investors hold 93.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.15M, and float is at 154.07M with Short Float at 3.05%. Institutions hold 93.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 14.14 million shares valued at $8.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.2136 of the SNPS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 12.83 million shares valued at $7.64 billion to account for 8.3641 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS which holds 7.4 million shares representing 4.8204 and valued at over $4.4 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.4515 of the shares totaling 6.83 million with a market value of $4.06 billion.

Synopsys, Inc (SNPS) Insider Activity

Synopsys, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 ’25 that Glaser Shelagh (CFO) sold a total of 7,310 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 ’25 and was made at $485.72 per share for $3.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15291.0 shares of the SNPS stock.

