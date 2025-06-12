T1 Energy Inc (TE) Volatility At 4.08%, Should You Add A Position?

T1 Energy Inc (NYSE: TE) is -44.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $3.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.42, the stock is 20.90% and 19.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing 2.90% at the moment leaves the stock -7.24% off its SMA200. TE registered -31.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1896 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.530815.

The stock witnessed a -2.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.96%, and is 25.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 7.59% over the month.

T1 Energy Inc (TE) has around 328 employees, a market worth around $221.43M and $67.59M in sales. Fwd P/E is 71.00. Profit margin for the company is -649.26%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.98% and -57.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.94%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 90.00% this year

167.0 institutions hold shares in T1 Energy Inc (TE), with institutional investors hold 53.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.94M, and float is at 126.27M with Short Float at 9.78%. Institutions hold 38.41% of the Float.

T1 Energy Inc (TE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Slettemoen Tore Ivar, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Slettemoen Tore Ivar sold 391,071 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 ’24 at a price of $1.88 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.08 million shares.

T1 Energy Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 ’24 that Slettemoen Tore Ivar (Director) sold a total of 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 ’24 and was made at $1.63 per share for $0.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.02 million shares of the TE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17 ’24, Slettemoen Tore Ivar (Director) disposed off 544,588 shares at an average price of $1.74 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 5,471,517 shares of T1 Energy Inc (TE).