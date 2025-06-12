Tanger Inc (SKT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is -11.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.94 and a high of $37.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SKT stock was last observed hovering at around $30.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29%.

Currently trading at $30.36, the stock is 1.28% and -1.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -7.98% off its SMA200. SKT registered 13.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.7776 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.99155.

The stock witnessed a -4.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.16%, and is 3.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

Tanger Inc (SKT) has around 372 employees, a market worth around $3.44B and $538.05M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.93 and Fwd P/E is 31.02. Profit margin for the company is 17.56%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.04% and -19.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.14%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.55% this year

480.0 institutions hold shares in Tanger Inc (SKT), with institutional investors hold 95.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.17M, and float is at 110.32M with Short Float at 4.77%. Institutions hold 93.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 20.87 million shares valued at $565.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.2029 of the SKT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 17.46 million shares valued at $473.23 million to account for 16.0615 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 6.34 million shares representing 5.8378 and valued at over $172.01 million, while FMR LLC holds 5.2364 of the shares totaling 5.69 million with a market value of $154.29 million.

Tanger Inc (SKT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REDDIN THOMAS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that REDDIN THOMAS sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $32.25 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39602.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05 ’25, Yalof Stephen (President & CEO) acquired 3,348 shares at an average price of $29.87 for $100000.0. The insider now directly holds 831,611 shares of Tanger Inc (SKT).