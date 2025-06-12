TEGNA Inc (TGNA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

TEGNA Inc (NYSE: TGNA) is -7.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.35 and a high of $19.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGNA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $16.86, the stock is 0.23% and 1.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -1.18% off its SMA200. TGNA registered 19.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.6104 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.0614.

The stock witnessed a -1.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.75%, and is 4.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.03% over the week and 1.52% over the month.

TEGNA Inc (TGNA) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $2.71B and $3.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.92 and Fwd P/E is 5.18. Profit margin for the company is 15.29%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.52% and -14.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.35%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.45% this year

496.0 institutions hold shares in TEGNA Inc (TGNA), with institutional investors hold 103.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 160.72M, and float is at 158.67M with Short Float at 3.71%. Institutions hold 102.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 23.79 million shares valued at $331.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.0364 of the TGNA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 23.04 million shares valued at $321.2 million to account for 13.593 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 10.31 million shares representing 6.082 and valued at over $143.71 million, while LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT holds 4.7339 of the shares totaling 8.02 million with a market value of $111.86 million.

TEGNA Inc (TGNA) Insider Activity

TEGNA Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 ’25 that Trelstad Lynn B. (EVP and COO, Media Operations) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 ’25 and was made at $17.74 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the TGNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10 ’25, Trelstad Lynn B. (Officer) Proposed Sale 40,000 shares at an average price of $17.69 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds shares of TEGNA Inc (TGNA).