Textron Inc (TXT) Volatility At 1.47%, Should You Add A Position?

Textron Inc (NYSE: TXT) is 0.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.70 and a high of $94.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TXT stock was last observed hovering at around $77.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05%.

Currently trading at $76.80, the stock is 2.32% and 8.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -2.09% off its SMA200. TXT registered -10.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.928 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.4361.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.61%, and is 3.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 1.38% over the month.

Textron Inc (TXT) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $13.87B and $13.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.39 and Fwd P/E is 11.13. Profit margin for the company is 5.98%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.10% and -18.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.57%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.80% this year

886.0 institutions hold shares in Textron Inc (TXT), with institutional investors hold 87.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 180.58M, and float is at 179.31M with Short Float at 2.29%. Institutions hold 86.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 21.82 million shares valued at $1.87 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.374 of the TXT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 15.61 million shares valued at $1.34 billion to account for 8.1368 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. which holds 13.38 million shares representing 6.9745 and valued at over $1.15 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.5934 of the shares totaling 8.81 million with a market value of $756.83 million.

Textron Inc (TXT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bamford Mark S, the company’s VP & Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Bamford Mark S sold 5,451 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 ’25 at a price of $72.68 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18223.0 shares.

Textron Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 ’25 that Bamford Mark S (VP & Corporate Controller) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 ’25 and was made at $73.50 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18223.0 shares of the TXT stock.