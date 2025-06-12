Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) is 72.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.50 and a high of $41.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPC stock was last observed hovering at around $40.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.38%.

Currently trading at $41.79, the stock is 10.88% and 44.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 3.41% at the moment leaves the stock 57.99% off its SMA200. TPC registered 110.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.9684 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.4504.

The stock witnessed a 19.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.14%, and is 8.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) has around 7500 employees, a market worth around $2.20B and $4.52B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.10. Profit margin for the company is -3.35%. Distance from 52-week low is 188.21% and 1.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.46%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 157.81% this year

285.0 institutions hold shares in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC), with institutional investors hold 91.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.70M, and float is at 43.96M with Short Float at 2.75%. Institutions hold 76.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 4.84 million shares valued at $105.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.2567 of the TPC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. with 3.31 million shares valued at $72.03 million to account for 6.3199 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 2.56 million shares representing 4.896 and valued at over $55.8 million, while MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. holds 4.8199 of the shares totaling 2.52 million with a market value of $54.93 million.

Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TUTOR RONALD N, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that TUTOR RONALD N sold 130,478 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 ’25 at a price of $40.93 per share for a total of $5.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.57 million shares.

Tutor Perini Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 ’25 that TUTOR RONALD N (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 29,522 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 ’25 and was made at $40.51 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.7 million shares of the TPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10 ’25, Ronald N. Tutor (Executive Chairman) Proposed Sale 160,000 shares at an average price of $40.56 for $6.49 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Tutor Perini Corp (TPC).