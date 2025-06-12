uniQure N.V (QURE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

uniQure N.V (NASDAQ: QURE) is -8.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.73 and a high of $19.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QURE stock was last observed hovering at around $16.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $16.22, the stock is 6.93% and 23.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 47.70% off its SMA200. QURE registered 204.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 117.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.1775 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.98175.

The stock witnessed a 23.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.59%, and is 8.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

uniQure N.V (QURE) has around 209 employees, a market worth around $888.02M and $20.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1077.05%. Distance from 52-week low is 334.85% and -15.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.08%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 29.11% this year

172.0 institutions hold shares in uniQure N.V (QURE), with institutional investors hold 100.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.70M, and float is at 49.67M with Short Float at 15.01%. Institutions hold 92.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP with over 4.75 million shares valued at $21.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.7692 of the QURE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with 2.65 million shares valued at $11.87 million to account for 5.4511 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 1.93 million shares representing 3.9606 and valued at over $8.63 million, while 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 3.9077 of the shares totaling 1.9 million with a market value of $8.51 million.

uniQure N.V (QURE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kapusta Matthew C, the company’s CEO, Managing Director. SEC filings show that Kapusta Matthew C sold 28,341 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 ’25 at a price of $10.29 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

uniQure N.V disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 ’25 that Abi-Saab Walid (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 1,350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 ’25 and was made at $10.29 per share for $13891.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the QURE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04 ’25, KLEMT CHRISTIAN (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,438 shares at an average price of $10.29 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 217,730 shares of uniQure N.V (QURE).