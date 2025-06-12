rts logo

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) is -23.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.57 and a high of $6.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNIT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $4.20, the stock is -4.85% and -8.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing -2.55% at the moment leaves the stock -19.81% off its SMA200. UNIT registered 28.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5688 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.2375.

The stock witnessed a -8.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.29%, and is -2.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) has around 758 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $1.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.02 and Fwd P/E is 7.47. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.42% and -33.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.65%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.58% this year

428.0 institutions hold shares in Uniti Group Inc (UNIT), with institutional investors hold 92.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 238.56M, and float is at 229.33M with Short Float at 5.39%. Institutions hold 90.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 38.87 million shares valued at $113.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.3789 of the UNIT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 37.2 million shares valued at $108.62 million to account for 15.6721 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. which holds 10.12 million shares representing 4.2642 and valued at over $29.55 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.0098 of the shares totaling 9.52 million with a market value of $27.79 million.

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mudry Ronald J., the company’s SVP-CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Mudry Ronald J. sold 28,693 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 06 ’24 at a price of $3.94 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

