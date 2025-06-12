Unum Group (UNM) Volatility At 1.69%, Should You Add A Position?

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is 7.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.38 and a high of $84.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UNM stock was last observed hovering at around $78.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $78.66, the stock is -2.66% and -0.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 8.97% off its SMA200. UNM registered 51.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.9326 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.1868.

The stock witnessed a -2.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.34%, and is -2.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 1.33% over the month.

Unum Group (UNM) has around 11063 employees, a market worth around $13.72B and $12.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.28 and Fwd P/E is 8.03. Profit margin for the company is 12.31%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.59% and -6.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.71%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.41% this year

952.0 institutions hold shares in Unum Group (UNM), with institutional investors hold 93.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 175.83M, and float is at 172.62M with Short Float at 1.95%. Institutions hold 92.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 20.09 million shares valued at $1.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.5778 of the UNM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 19.33 million shares valued at $987.98 million to account for 10.1796 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 16.27 million shares representing 8.5653 and valued at over $831.31 million, while NORGES BANK holds 7.7119 of the shares totaling 14.64 million with a market value of $748.48 million.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ahmed Elizabeth Claire, the company’s EVP, People & Communications. SEC filings show that Ahmed Elizabeth Claire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 ’25 at a price of $80.00 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51170.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, DeVore Susan D. (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $80.88 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 27,396 shares of Unum Group (UNM).