US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) is 12.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.05 and a high of $79.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USFD stock was last observed hovering at around $76.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94%.

Currently trading at $75.99, the stock is -1.48% and 8.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 13.75% off its SMA200. USFD registered 42.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.1374 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.80625.

The stock witnessed a 3.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.51%, and is -1.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.73% over the week and 1.09% over the month.

US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $17.58B and $38.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.92 and Fwd P/E is 16.70. Profit margin for the company is 1.38%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.83% and -4.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.66%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.03% this year

806.0 institutions hold shares in US Foods Holding Corp (USFD), with institutional investors hold 104.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 231.30M, and float is at 229.66M with Short Float at 2.86%. Institutions hold 103.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 23.96 million shares valued at $1.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.7394 of the USFD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 23.11 million shares valued at $1.22 billion to account for 9.3935 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 19.61 million shares representing 7.9718 and valued at over $1.04 billion, while BOSTON PARTNERS holds 6.1663 of the shares totaling 15.17 million with a market value of $803.39 million.

US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Locascio Dirk J., the company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Locascio Dirk J. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 ’25 at a price of $75.00 per share for a total of $1.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08 ’25, Locascio Dirk J. (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $70.00 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 115,077 shares of US Foods Holding Corp (USFD).