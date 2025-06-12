Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE: MTN) is -18.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $129.85 and a high of $199.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTN stock was last observed hovering at around $156.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.66%.

Currently trading at $151.97, the stock is -1.08% and 3.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -2.98% at the moment leaves the stock -9.26% off its SMA200. MTN registered -12.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $146.8184 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $167.487.

The stock witnessed a 2.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.04%, and is -1.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) has around 53000 employees, a market worth around $5.65B and $2.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.45 and Fwd P/E is 19.32. Profit margin for the company is 9.81%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.04% and -23.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 27.78% this year

601.0 institutions hold shares in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN), with institutional investors hold 109.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.15M, and float is at 36.00M with Short Float at 7.30%. Institutions hold 107.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAMCO INC /NY/ with over 5.05 million shares valued at $909.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.3327 of the MTN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 3.79 million shares valued at $683.45 million to account for 10.0195 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS which holds 3.63 million shares representing 9.5927 and valued at over $654.33 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 9.4704 of the shares totaling 3.59 million with a market value of $645.99 million.

Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Korch Angela A, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Korch Angela A bought 185 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 ’25 at a price of $160.00 per share for a total of $29600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2956.0 shares.

Vail Resorts Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 ’24 that Vaughn Peter A (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 ’24 and was made at $192.01 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7573.0 shares of the MTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16 ’24, Vaughn Peter A (Director) Proposed Sale 1,000 shares at an average price of $191.86 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Vail Resorts Inc (MTN).