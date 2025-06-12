rts logo

Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE: MTN) is -18.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $129.85 and a high of $199.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTN stock was last observed hovering at around $156.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.66%.

Currently trading at $151.97, the stock is -1.08% and 3.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -2.98% at the moment leaves the stock -9.26% off its SMA200. MTN registered -12.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $146.8184 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $167.487.

The stock witnessed a 2.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.04%, and is -1.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) has around 53000 employees, a market worth around $5.65B and $2.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.45 and Fwd P/E is 19.32. Profit margin for the company is 9.81%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.04% and -23.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 27.78% this year

601.0 institutions hold shares in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN), with institutional investors hold 109.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.15M, and float is at 36.00M with Short Float at 7.30%. Institutions hold 107.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAMCO INC /NY/ with over 5.05 million shares valued at $909.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.3327 of the MTN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 3.79 million shares valued at $683.45 million to account for 10.0195 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS which holds 3.63 million shares representing 9.5927 and valued at over $654.33 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 9.4704 of the shares totaling 3.59 million with a market value of $645.99 million.

Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Korch Angela A, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Korch Angela A bought 185 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 ’25 at a price of $160.00 per share for a total of $29600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2956.0 shares.

Vail Resorts Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 ’24 that Vaughn Peter A (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 ’24 and was made at $192.01 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7573.0 shares of the MTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16 ’24, Vaughn Peter A (Director) Proposed Sale 1,000 shares at an average price of $191.86 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Vail Resorts Inc (MTN).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.