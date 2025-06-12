Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Volatility At 0.67%, Should You Add A Position?

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) is 13.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.53 and a high of $60.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRNS stock was last observed hovering at around $50.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $50.23, the stock is 4.50% and 13.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 5.10% off its SMA200. VRNS registered 18.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.4286 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.7919.

The stock witnessed a 9.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.76%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.67% over the week and 0.93% over the month.

Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) has around 2406 employees, a market worth around $5.62B and $573.35M in sales. Fwd P/E is 138.97. Profit margin for the company is -15.88%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.50% and -17.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.97% this year

454.0 institutions hold shares in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS), with institutional investors hold 112.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.88M, and float is at 106.72M with Short Float at 9.55%. Institutions hold 109.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 11.69 million shares valued at $560.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.4489 of the VRNS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 11.63 million shares valued at $557.84 million to account for 10.3936 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP which holds 3.8 million shares representing 3.3974 and valued at over $182.35 million, while CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC holds 2.9952 of the shares totaling 3.35 million with a market value of $160.75 million.

Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VAN DEN BOSCH FRED, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that VAN DEN BOSCH FRED sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 ’25 at a price of $50.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13 ’24, Melamed Guy (CFO and COO) disposed off 91,345 shares at an average price of $53.70 for $4.91 million. The insider now directly holds 504,598 shares of Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS).