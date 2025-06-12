Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Volatility At 0.85%, Should You Add A Position?

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) is -29.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.73 and a high of $47.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VCYT stock was last observed hovering at around $27.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $27.93, the stock is 1.00% and -5.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -20.44% off its SMA200. VCYT registered 35.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.4939 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.1073.

The stock witnessed a -9.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.79%, and is 2.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.85% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

Veracyte Inc (VCYT) has around 824 employees, a market worth around $2.19B and $463.39M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 66.58 and Fwd P/E is 38.87. Profit margin for the company is 7.13%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.56% and -40.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.67%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 69.59% this year

407.0 institutions hold shares in Veracyte Inc (VCYT), with institutional investors hold 108.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.31M, and float is at 77.23M with Short Float at 7.08%. Institutions hold 107.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 7.79 million shares valued at $168.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.1819 of the VCYT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 7.5 million shares valued at $162.46 million to account for 9.7951 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 6.88 million shares representing 8.984 and valued at over $149.01 million, while ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC holds 8.8966 of the shares totaling 6.81 million with a market value of $147.56 million.

Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leite John, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer-CLIA. SEC filings show that Leite John sold 2,809 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 ’25 at a price of $27.20 per share for a total of $76410.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94540.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07 ’25, Leite John (Chief Commercial Officer-CLIA) disposed off 7,411 shares at an average price of $31.66 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 100,249 shares of Veracyte Inc (VCYT).