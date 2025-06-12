Vestis Corp (VSTS) Volatility At 2.33%, Should You Add A Position?

Vestis Corp (NYSE: VSTS) is -59.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.20 and a high of $17.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSTS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $6.17, the stock is 0.77% and -15.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -50.77% off its SMA200. VSTS registered -49.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.2818 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.5318.

The stock witnessed a -5.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.55%, and is -2.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Vestis Corp (VSTS) has around 19600 employees, a market worth around $813.10M and $2.73B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.06. Profit margin for the company is -0.89%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.65% and -65.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.09%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.19% this year

397.0 institutions hold shares in Vestis Corp (VSTS), with institutional investors hold 105.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.78M, and float is at 129.87M with Short Float at 6.43%. Institutions hold 104.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP with over 17.01 million shares valued at $208.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.9295 of the VSTS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 15.43 million shares valued at $188.74 million to account for 11.732 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 14.54 million shares representing 11.0513 and valued at over $177.79 million, while FMR LLC holds 7.747 of the shares totaling 10.19 million with a market value of $124.63 million.

Vestis Corp (VSTS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Meister Keith A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Meister Keith A. bought 377,277 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $5.89 per share for a total of $2.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18.38 million shares.

Vestis Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 ’25 that Meister Keith A. (Director) bought a total of 314,390 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 ’25 and was made at $6.03 per share for $1.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18.8 million shares of the VSTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27 ’25, Meister Keith A. (Director) acquired 109,008 shares at an average price of $6.05 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 18,489,509 shares of Vestis Corp (VSTS).