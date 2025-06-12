Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) is -16.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.90 and a high of $27.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRDN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67%.

Currently trading at $16.09, the stock is 15.48% and 21.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 4.35% at the moment leaves the stock -9.60% off its SMA200. VRDN registered 32.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.249 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.797825.

The stock witnessed a 22.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.36%, and is 13.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.32% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) has around 143 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $0.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -97100.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.53% and -40.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.77%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.15% this year

251.0 institutions hold shares in Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN), with institutional investors hold 114.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.59M, and float is at 73.61M with Short Float at 14.54%. Institutions hold 114.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 9.57 million shares valued at $124.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.9924 of the VRDN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 4.77 million shares valued at $62.1 million to account for 7.4758 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP which holds 3.92 million shares representing 6.145 and valued at over $51.05 million, while VR ADVISER, LLC holds 6.0805 of the shares totaling 3.88 million with a market value of $50.51 million.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Beetham Thomas W., the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Beetham Thomas W. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 27 ’24 at a price of $23.41 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 27 ’24 that Mahoney Stephen F. (President and CEO) bought a total of 21,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 27 ’24 and was made at $23.33 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21400.0 shares of the VRDN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13 ’24, Fairmount Funds Management LLC (Director) acquired 1,600,000 shares at an average price of $18.75 for $30.0 million. The insider now directly holds 3,445,813 shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN).