Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (NYSE: VSH) is -6.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.35 and a high of $24.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSH stock was last observed hovering at around $15.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $15.90, the stock is 7.56% and 17.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -4.11% off its SMA200. VSH registered -29.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.5 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.58095.

The stock witnessed a 7.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.39%, and is 7.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH) has around 22700 employees, a market worth around $2.16B and $2.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.37. Profit margin for the company is -2.28%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.62% and -35.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.13%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.62% this year

402.0 institutions hold shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH), with institutional investors hold 116.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.55M, and float is at 121.97M with Short Float at 7.87%. Institutions hold 112.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 15.38 million shares valued at $343.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.2013 of the VSH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 15.18 million shares valued at $338.61 million to account for 11.0573 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NORGES BANK which holds 11.06 million shares representing 8.0531 and valued at over $246.62 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 6.5268 of the shares totaling 8.96 million with a market value of $199.88 million.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cody Michael J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cody Michael J bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 ’25 at a price of $16.12 per share for a total of $56420.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60169.0 shares.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 ’25 that Shoshani Roy (EVP, COO Semiconductors & CTO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 ’25 and was made at $14.95 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the VSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, McConnell David (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $14.69 for $29380.0. The insider now directly holds 53,501 shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH).

