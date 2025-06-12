rts logo

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is -19.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $5.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VUZI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $3.16, the stock is 12.16% and 41.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -2.77% at the moment leaves the stock 36.02% off its SMA200. VUZI registered 130.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2256 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.32335.

The stock witnessed a 50.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.99%, and is 1.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.43% over the week and 7.16% over the month.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $240.93M and $5.33M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1352.84%. Distance from 52-week low is 280.68% and -45.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-219.59%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 58.33% this year

118.0 institutions hold shares in Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), with institutional investors hold 26.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.24M, and float is at 63.08M with Short Float at 27.38%. Institutions hold 22.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with over 4.63 million shares valued at $6.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.0375 of the VUZI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 2.86 million shares valued at $3.86 million to account for 4.3429 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 1.55 million shares representing 2.3558 and valued at over $2.09 million, while MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC holds 1.5341 of the shares totaling 1.01 million with a market value of $1.36 million.

