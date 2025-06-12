rts logo

Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) Volatility At 1.08%, Should You Add A Position?

Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) is -14.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.56 and a high of $36.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WMG stock was last observed hovering at around $26.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $26.66, the stock is 0.36% and -5.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -13.61% off its SMA200. WMG registered -9.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.2074 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.860275.

The stock witnessed a -2.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.42%, and is 1.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.08% over the week and 1.08% over the month.

Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $13.90B and $6.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.99 and Fwd P/E is 19.26. Profit margin for the company is 7.04%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.30% and -27.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.79%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.34% this year

376.0 institutions hold shares in Warner Music Group Corp (WMG), with institutional investors hold 107.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 145.03M, and float is at 136.63M with Short Float at 3.84%. Institutions hold 105.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with over 13.27 million shares valued at $406.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.2892 of the WMG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 13.19 million shares valued at $404.38 million to account for 1.2814 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 10.98 million shares representing 1.0666 and valued at over $336.59 million, while FMR LLC holds 0.9579 of the shares totaling 9.86 million with a market value of $302.29 million.

Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Matusch Timothy, the company’s EVP Strategy & Operations. SEC filings show that Matusch Timothy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 02 ’25 at a price of $31.43 per share for a total of $31430.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87649.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20 ’25, Blavatnik Valentin (Director) disposed off 28,230 shares at an average price of $35.45 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 68,264 shares of Warner Music Group Corp (WMG).

