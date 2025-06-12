Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Volatility At 1.22%, Should You Add A Position?

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) is -27.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.74 and a high of $135.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WFRD stock was last observed hovering at around $51.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86%.

Currently trading at $52.26, the stock is 10.68% and 14.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock -24.21% off its SMA200. WFRD registered -53.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.4979 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.956375.

The stock witnessed a 6.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.72%, and is 12.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.22% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $3.79B and $5.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.31 and Fwd P/E is 9.25. Profit margin for the company is 8.79%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.26% and -61.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.45%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.89% this year

486.0 institutions hold shares in Weatherford International plc (WFRD), with institutional investors hold 100.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.60M, and float is at 70.99M with Short Float at 4.26%. Institutions hold 98.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 7.42 million shares valued at $908.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.1382 of the WFRD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with 7.38 million shares valued at $903.74 million to account for 10.0826 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 7.34 million shares representing 10.0228 and valued at over $898.38 million, while T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 5.0885 of the shares totaling 3.72 million with a market value of $456.1 million.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOLDMAN NEAL P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GOLDMAN NEAL P bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 24 ’25 at a price of $42.04 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25311.0 shares.

Weatherford International plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 ’25 that Sandhu Depinder (EVP, Global Product Lines) sold a total of 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 ’25 and was made at $66.41 per share for $0.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8892.0 shares of the WFRD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07 ’25, Mitra Arunava (EVP and CFO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $67.57 for $0.68 million. The insider now directly holds 21,072 shares of Weatherford International plc (WFRD).