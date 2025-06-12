Westlake Corporation (WLK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is -30.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.55 and a high of $156.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WLK stock was last observed hovering at around $79.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

Currently trading at $80.19, the stock is 6.79% and -3.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.14 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -29.86% off its SMA200. WLK registered -47.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.4398 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $114.3318.

The stock witnessed a -6.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.03%, and is 11.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Westlake Corporation (WLK) has around 15540 employees, a market worth around $10.28B and $12.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.96 and Fwd P/E is 18.54. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.98% and -48.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.45%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.25% this year

519.0 institutions hold shares in Westlake Corporation (WLK), with institutional investors hold 111.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.24M, and float is at 32.95M with Short Float at 10.76%. Institutions hold 28.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 4.11 million shares valued at $595.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.1988 of the WLK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 3.84 million shares valued at $556.39 million to account for 2.988 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 3.41 million shares representing 2.6506 and valued at over $493.55 million, while VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC holds 2.2114 of the shares totaling 2.84 million with a market value of $411.76 million.

Westlake Corporation (WLK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Buesinger Robert F., the company’s EVP, PEM Segment Head. SEC filings show that Buesinger Robert F. bought 83 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 22 ’25 at a price of $93.39 per share for a total of $7751.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 83.0 shares.

Westlake Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 ’25 that Buesinger Robert F. (EVP, PEM Segment Head) sold a total of 83 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 ’25 and was made at $72.70 per share for $6034.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the WLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29 ’24, Chao David Tsung-Hung (Director) disposed off 1,750 shares at an average price of $129.08 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 7,784 shares of Westlake Corporation (WLK).