Which institution holds the most shares in Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) is 27.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.88 and a high of $13.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATEC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48%.

Currently trading at $11.73, the stock is -6.14% and 1.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing -3.93% at the moment leaves the stock 24.11% off its SMA200. ATEC registered 13.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.5896 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.45145.

The stock witnessed a -7.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.70%, and is -4.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) has around 867 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $642.26M in sales. Fwd P/E is 67.86. Profit margin for the company is -25.77%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.37% and -10.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.45%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 69.45% this year

309.0 institutions hold shares in Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC), with institutional investors hold 80.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 146.91M, and float is at 109.01M with Short Float at 11.80%. Institutions hold 63.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 8.29 million shares valued at $86.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.8116 of the ATEC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 5.76 million shares valued at $60.15 million to account for 4.0341 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 5.33 million shares representing 3.734 and valued at over $55.68 million, while AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC holds 2.8325 of the shares totaling 4.04 million with a market value of $42.23 million.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Insider Activity

Alphatec Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 ’25 that Hunsaker Craig E (EVP, PEOPLE & CULTURE) sold a total of 186,122 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 ’25 and was made at $12.34 per share for $2.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.46 million shares of the ATEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05 ’25, Hunsaker Craig E (EVP, PEOPLE & CULTURE) disposed off 13,878 shares at an average price of $12.36 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 1,450,018 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC).