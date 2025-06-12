Which institution holds the most shares in Arrive AI Inc (ARAI)

Arrive AI Inc (NASDAQ: ARAI) is -35.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.61 and a high of $40.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARAI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.75%.

Currently trading at $8.50, the stock is 12.27% and 12.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing -17.07% at the moment leaves the stock 12.27% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.5707893 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.5707893.

Distance from 52-week low is 84.38% and -78.75% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 36.40% this year

The shares outstanding are 32.99M, and float is at 4.89M with Short Float at 2.99%.

Arrive AI Inc (ARAI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stafford William Elwyn, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stafford William Elwyn sold 7,986 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 ’25 at a price of $5.30 per share for a total of $42326.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Arrive AI Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 ’25 that McAdams Kevin Lewis (Director) sold a total of 7,586 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 ’25 and was made at $5.68 per share for $43088.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 400.0 shares of the ARAI stock.