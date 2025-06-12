Which institution holds the most shares in Asset Entities Inc (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) is 1245.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $13.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASST stock was last observed hovering at around $5.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27%.

Currently trading at $6.60, the stock is -9.07% and 72.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.3 million and changing 23.83% at the moment leaves the stock 308.08% off its SMA200. ASST registered 163.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1335.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.81808 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.61735.

The stock witnessed a -5.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1078.57%, and is -14.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.51% over the week and 19.51% over the month.

Asset Entities Inc (ASST) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $109.50M and $0.68M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -989.19%. Distance from 52-week low is 1870.15% and -50.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-148.23%).

7.0 institutions hold shares in Asset Entities Inc (ASST), with institutional investors hold 0.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.59M, and float is at 14.70M with Short Float at 23.52%. Institutions hold 0.39% of the Float.

Asset Entities Inc (ASST) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gaubert Michael, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Gaubert Michael sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 ’25 at a price of $7.44 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20567.0 shares.

Asset Entities Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 ’25 that Krueger Matthew (CFO, Treasurer and Secretary) sold a total of 26,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 ’25 and was made at $8.23 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the ASST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29 ’25, Michael Gaubert (Officer) Proposed Sale 30,000 shares at an average price of $7.14 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Asset Entities Inc (ASST).