Which institution holds the most shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) is -33.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $9.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $5.33, the stock is 14.33% and 8.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.14 million and changing 4.51% at the moment leaves the stock -22.88% off its SMA200. BHC registered -14.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.8978 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.9113.

The stock witnessed a 11.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.50%, and is 14.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.31% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) has around 20700 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $9.73B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.22. Profit margin for the company is -0.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.60% and -45.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.74% this year

309.0 institutions hold shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC), with institutional investors hold 75.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 369.54M, and float is at 291.10M with Short Float at 2.81%. Institutions hold 67.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ICAHN CARL C with over 34.72 million shares valued at $242.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.4377 of the BHC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PAULSON & CO. INC. with 26.44 million shares valued at $184.28 million to account for 7.1865 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP which holds 22.44 million shares representing 6.0987 and valued at over $156.39 million, while NOMURA HOLDINGS INC holds 5.265 of the shares totaling 19.37 million with a market value of $135.01 million.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carson Seana, the company’s EVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Carson Seana sold 440 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 ’24 at a price of $8.35 per share for a total of $3674.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06 ’24, Carson Seana (EVP, General Counsel) disposed off 13,370 shares at an average price of $6.21 for $83028.0. The insider now directly holds 435,198 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC).