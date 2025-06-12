Which institution holds the most shares in Chanson International Holding (CHSN)

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ: CHSN) is -89.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $15.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHSN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.55, the stock is 11.69% and 41.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.18 million and changing 12.34% at the moment leaves the stock -81.73% off its SMA200. CHSN registered -69.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -94.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.38994 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.537555.

The stock witnessed a 27.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 133.94%, and is 14.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.39% over the week and 8.61% over the month.

Chanson International Holding (CHSN) has around 405 employees, a market worth around $15.02M and $2.53M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 85.94. Profit margin for the company is 4.16%. Distance from 52-week low is 208.64% and -96.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.78%).

9.0 institutions hold shares in Chanson International Holding (CHSN), with institutional investors hold 4.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.63M, and float is at 6.47M with Short Float at 5.86%. Institutions hold 2.29% of the Float.