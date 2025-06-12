Which institution holds the most shares in Comerica, Inc (CMA)

Comerica, Inc (NYSE: CMA) is -6.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.32 and a high of $73.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMA stock was last observed hovering at around $58.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96%.

Currently trading at $57.95, the stock is 0.54% and 4.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock -5.03% off its SMA200. CMA registered 20.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.4544 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.0201.

The stock witnessed a -0.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.35%, and is 0.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 1.43% over the month.

Comerica, Inc (CMA) has around 7928 employees, a market worth around $7.62B and $4.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.98 and Fwd P/E is 10.21. Profit margin for the company is 14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.87% and -21.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.51%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.11% this year

693.0 institutions hold shares in Comerica, Inc (CMA), with institutional investors hold 88.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.22M, and float is at 130.24M with Short Float at 3.10%. Institutions hold 87.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 19.3 million shares valued at $985.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.5143 of the CMA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 15.66 million shares valued at $799.49 million to account for 11.7774 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 4.88 million shares representing 3.6704 and valued at over $250.15 million, while CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC holds 3.0675 of the shares totaling 4.08 million with a market value of $208.23 million.

Comerica, Inc (CMA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sefzik Peter L, the company’s Sr EVP & Chief Banking Officer. SEC filings show that Sefzik Peter L sold 19,941 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 ’25 at a price of $54.63 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47325.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06 ’25, McKinney Cassandra M. (Officer) Proposed Sale 2,783 shares at an average price of $58.91 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Comerica, Inc (CMA).