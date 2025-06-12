Which institution holds the most shares in Dynex Capital, Inc (DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc (NYSE: DX) is -2.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.79 and a high of $14.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $12.31, the stock is 1.02% and 1.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -2.90% off its SMA200. DX registered 5.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.1226 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.6772.

The stock witnessed a -1.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.63%, and is 2.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.27% over the week and 1.10% over the month.

Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $341.56M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.90 and Fwd P/E is 8.44. Profit margin for the company is 18.45%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.09% and -15.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.51%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 488.46% this year

256.0 institutions hold shares in Dynex Capital, Inc (DX), with institutional investors hold 49.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.16M, and float is at 104.95M with Short Float at 4.72%. Institutions hold 48.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 6.58 million shares valued at $78.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.8221 of the DX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 3.92 million shares valued at $46.84 million to account for 5.8588 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. which holds 2.77 million shares representing 4.133 and valued at over $33.04 million, while MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC holds 3.8471 of the shares totaling 2.58 million with a market value of $30.76 million.