Which institution holds the most shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) is -12.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.27 and a high of $14.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOGL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $7.82, the stock is 2.06% and 3.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock -18.38% off its SMA200. GOGL registered -41.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.5608 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.5804.

The stock witnessed a -1.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.46%, and is 1.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.90% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $863.61M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.76 and Fwd P/E is 4.52. Profit margin for the company is 13.16%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.72% and -45.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.74%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.97% this year

252.0 institutions hold shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), with institutional investors hold 68.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 199.40M, and float is at 99.51M with Short Float at 6.71%. Institutions hold 34.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FOLKETRYGDFONDET with over 7.49 million shares valued at $103.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.714 of the GOGL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 6.52 million shares valued at $90.0 million to account for 3.2349 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 5.28 million shares representing 2.6184 and valued at over $72.85 million, while ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP holds 2.1898 of the shares totaling 4.41 million with a market value of $60.99 million.