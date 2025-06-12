Which institution holds the most shares in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) is -19.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.86 and a high of $30.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPK stock was last observed hovering at around $22.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63%.

Currently trading at $21.85, the stock is -3.25% and -7.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.81 million and changing -2.80% at the moment leaves the stock -19.09% off its SMA200. GPK registered -19.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.5538 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.00435.

The stock witnessed a -5.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.73%, and is -0.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 1.27% over the month.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $6.59B and $8.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.71 and Fwd P/E is 8.91. Profit margin for the company is 7.15%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.75% and -28.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.02%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.41% this year

682.0 institutions hold shares in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK), with institutional investors hold 113.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 301.75M, and float is at 297.33M with Short Float at 7.12%. Institutions hold 111.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 30.27 million shares valued at $793.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.9034 of the GPK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 29.92 million shares valued at $784.2 million to account for 9.7873 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 18.17 million shares representing 5.9423 and valued at over $476.12 million, while FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 4.6061 of the shares totaling 14.08 million with a market value of $369.06 million.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lischer Charles D, the company’s SVP & CAO. SEC filings show that Lischer Charles D sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 ’24 at a price of $29.65 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49849.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06 ’24, Farrell Michael James (EVP, Mills Division) disposed off 25,900 shares at an average price of $28.99 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 81,026 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK).