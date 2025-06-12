Which institution holds the most shares in Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) is -20.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.94 and a high of $19.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUPV stock was last observed hovering at around $12.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6%.

Currently trading at $11.89, the stock is -14.68% and -15.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing -4.80% at the moment leaves the stock -3.88% off its SMA200. SUPV registered 94.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.146 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.5161.

The stock witnessed a -23.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.14%, and is 1.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has around 3456 employees, a market worth around $939.31M and $1.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.59 and Fwd P/E is 5.93. Profit margin for the company is 4.18%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.91% and -39.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.46%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.09% this year

83.0 institutions hold shares in Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV), with institutional investors hold 29.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.00M, and float is at 78.98M with Short Float at 2.49%. Institutions hold 23.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC with over 2.05 million shares valued at $13.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.4663 of the SUPV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with 1.39 million shares valued at $9.45 million to account for 0.3163 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA which holds 0.9 million shares representing 0.2047 and valued at over $6.11 million, while MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. holds 0.1636 of the shares totaling 0.72 million with a market value of $4.89 million.