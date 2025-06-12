Which institution holds the most shares in GSR III Acquisition Corp (GSRT)

GSR III Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: GSRT) is 11.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.86 and a high of $11.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSRT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

Currently trading at $10.99, the stock is 4.50% and 6.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.91 million and changing 3.58% at the moment leaves the stock 8.88% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.28462 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.090382.

The stock witnessed a 6.70% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.01%, and is 3.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.18% over the month.

GSR III Acquisition Corp (GSRT) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $320.58M and $0.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 151.80. Distance from 52-week low is 11.46% and -1.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.94%).

39.0 institutions hold shares in GSR III Acquisition Corp (GSRT), with institutional investors hold 102.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.42M, and float is at 21.30M with Short Float at 0.60%. Institutions hold 100.65% of the Float.